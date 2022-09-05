Sign up
Photo 1977
Sunset and Lightening
The storm came as the sun set. I caught the flashes of lightning.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2343
photos
49
followers
133
following
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
Views
8
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
5th September 2022 6:54pm
Tags
sunset
,
lightning
,
golden
,
storm
,
lake
,
hour
