Letter M&Ms by judyc57
Photo 1982

Letter M&Ms

If you put some M&M 's in a glass of water, the letter M on the candy will float to the top!
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
