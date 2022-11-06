Previous
Bulb on Laptop by judyc57
Photo 2016

Bulb on Laptop

I saw this photography trick and instructions on-line. It was pretty easy to do, and I really liked the results. Note to self: Make sure the laptop screen is clean! LOL
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

JudyC

ace
judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
