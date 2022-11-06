Sign up
Photo 2016
Bulb on Laptop
I saw this photography trick and instructions on-line. It was pretty easy to do, and I really liked the results. Note to self: Make sure the laptop screen is clean! LOL
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
6th November 2022 7:38pm
Tags
laptop
,
bulb
,
reflection
,
photography
,
screen
