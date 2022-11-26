Sign up
Photo 2022
Old Chevrolet Pickup
There is beauty in the colors of this old, rusted Chevrolet pickup. Even in its imperfect and deteriorated state, this old thing still can be admired and appreciated.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
0
0
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
26th November 2022 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
beauty
,
rust
,
truck
,
pickup
,
chevrolet
,
wabi sabi
