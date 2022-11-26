Previous
Next
Old Chevrolet Pickup by judyc57
Photo 2022

Old Chevrolet Pickup

There is beauty in the colors of this old, rusted Chevrolet pickup. Even in its imperfect and deteriorated state, this old thing still can be admired and appreciated.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise