Photo 2078
The Middle River
This is the Middle River that flows underneath the Holliwell Bridge in Winterset, Iowa.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
water
,
river
,
bidge
Suzanne
ace
Great shot
February 28th, 2023
