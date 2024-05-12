Sign up
Previous
Photo 2201
Raindrops and Flowers
It has been raining all day. It makes for lovely raindrops on flowers.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
1
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2567
photos
46
followers
122
following
603% complete
View this month »
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
12th May 2024 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
flowers
,
rain
,
wide
,
raindrops
,
begonias
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
May 13th, 2024
