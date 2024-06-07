Previous
Texas Flag by judyc57
Photo 2215

Texas Flag

At Globe Life Park where the Texas Rangers play, there is a Texas flag made completely out of baseballs! Cool thing to see!
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

JudyC

@judyc57
