Photo 2272
Blue Angel
I've never been, but I'd love to go to an airshow when these are flying! This one in a field surrounded by a chain linked fence.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
27th September 2024 10:02pm
Tags
blue
airplane
travel
angel
transportation
airshows
