Previous
Next
Wood Shop by judyc57
Photo 2286

Wood Shop

A wood shop inside the Ark. The earth would be flooded, and they would need to rebuild their new places to live. In a wood shop they could fashion pegs and other small items to hold the wood together..
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wonderful capture of this display at the Ark!
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise