Pagan god by judyc57
Photo 2288

Pagan god

The wickedness of the people in Noah's time is what God wanted to destroy. They served idols and gods. This shows one of the pagan gods where there were child sacrifices; children thrown into the fire.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Barb ace
Was this on one of the upper decks of the Ark? I didn't see it...
October 31st, 2024  
