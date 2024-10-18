Sign up
Photo 2288
Pagan god
The wickedness of the people in Noah's time is what God wanted to destroy. They served idols and gods. This shows one of the pagan gods where there were child sacrifices; children thrown into the fire.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
1
1
Barb
ace
Was this on one of the upper decks of the Ark? I didn't see it...
October 31st, 2024
