Photo 2293
Head Shot
I went to the duck pond today and the birds were all friendly. I got a lovely headshot of this goose. They all came up right to me and were expecting some food. Sadly, I was not prepared to feed them, but they hung around anyway.
23rd October 2024
23rd Oct 24
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2660
photos
44
followers
117
following
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
24th October 2024 9:28am
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
pond
,
goose
,
headshot
