Dutch Dutch Baby! by judyc57
Photo 2299

Dutch Dutch Baby!

The Old Pancake House in town serves up Dutch Baby pancake for breakfast. I looked up the recipe and made one of my own. We liked it very much, plus it made for a great photo opportunity.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

JudyC

Lynne
That looks delicious! And I love the dutch babies. I usually just get the lemon but this looks wonderful
November 3rd, 2024  
KV ace
Looks yummy.
November 3rd, 2024  
