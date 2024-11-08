Previous
M & M's by judyc57
Photo 2300

M & M's

The framing of the windows of this building look like the letter M.I filled the frame with symmetry and a pattern. My two grandchildren's names both start with M, and when they were young, we would refer to them as M & M.
8th November 2024

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details

