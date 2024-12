Children in God's Hands

This pencil sketch is signed by 'Jonathan' and is called "Potential". I don't know the full meaning, but I like it because it shows all color of children in two large hands. To me it means that God holds all the little children in his hands. It's a low-key shot, but you can still see the children. We saw this picture in a restaurant. I told my husband that I loved it. He (secretly) inquired of the manager as to how he could get a print and surprised me with this on my birthday. I love it.