70th Birthday

Today I turn 70! WOW! That's a BIG number. This is the beautiful pop-up card that my husband gave me. Isn't it cute?

I read that reaching 70 can be considered a sign of God's favor.

"With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation."

Psalm 91:16 With this in mind, I can reflect on God's goodness and grace towards me.

Another verse says, "My son, do not forget my teaching, but keep my commands in your heart, for they will prolong your life many years and bring you peace and prosperity." Proverbs 3: 1-2

Amen! I'll take peace and prosperity! I thank God that I have lived a full and blessed life, any years beyond will be a bonus!

Seventy is a milestone for sure! I'm thankful to God that he has blessed me with this many years! I look forward to many more.