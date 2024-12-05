Previous
Black and White by judyc57
Photo 2307

Black and White

I tried to pop the colors of the children's umbrellas. You have to view this a little larger to see the umbrellas. Anyway, the kids were having a ball in the misting rain. Better on black.
5th December 2024

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
