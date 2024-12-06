Previous
Biker by judyc57
Biker

Walkers, bikers, runners ~ everybody was out enjoying the cool autumn day. I caught this biker through the trees.
JudyC

I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Barb ace
Nice candid!
December 7th, 2024  
