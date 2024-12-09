Previous
Next
Purple by judyc57
Photo 2311

Purple

I like the purple lights at AT&T stadium. We were there for a high school football championship playoff. Our team won State Championship!
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
633% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact