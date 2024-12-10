Sign up
Photo 2312
Simple Black and White
Just a simple black and white shot of the lighted trees at AT&T stadium.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2679
photos
44
followers
118
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
21st December 2024 10:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflection
,
water
,
lights
,
trees
,
simple
