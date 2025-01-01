Sign up
Previous
Photo 2314
Photo Box
The family gathers together for the holidays, and this time I decides to try the photo box idea I've been seeing. I have to say, everyone understood the assignment! Even the little ones.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
2
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2680
photos
45
followers
118
following
633% complete
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Privacy
Public
Tags
photo
,
new
,
family
,
box
,
year
,
gathering
Thom Mitchell
ace
Very. Cool. :)
January 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
This is superb! Love it!
January 4th, 2025
