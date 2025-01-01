Previous
Photo Box by judyc57
The family gathers together for the holidays, and this time I decides to try the photo box idea I've been seeing. I have to say, everyone understood the assignment! Even the little ones.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

JudyC

Thom Mitchell ace
Very. Cool. :)
January 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
This is superb! Love it!
January 4th, 2025  
