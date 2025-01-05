Sign up
Photo 2318
What I Eat
What's for lunch? After church we stopped at one of our favorite places and enjoyed a pot roast with mashed potatoes and corn. Of course, gravy and a roll were added. It's not what we eat every day, but we enjoyed the change.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
12th January 2025 10:40am
Tags
corn
,
dinner
,
food
,
pot
,
carrots
,
plate
,
potatoes
,
diner
,
roast
,
sundays
