Morning Moon by judyc57
Photo 2320

Morning Moon

The moon was peeking through the clouds early this morning. We're not usually out so early in the morning, but we had doctors' appointments. It was a treat to see the moon in the day time.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
