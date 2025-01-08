Previous
Fish Clouds by judyc57
Fish Clouds

The sky looked like an ocean of fish. All the little clouds gathered close together to form a community of clouds.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

JudyC

I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
