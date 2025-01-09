Sign up
Photo 2322
Dark Skies
The weather is changing. The low tomorrow is going to be 22 degrees. For those who do not know, Texas does get cold in the winter.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2689
photos
45
followers
118
following
Tags
tree
,
dark
,
sky
,
weather
,
clouds
,
minimalist
