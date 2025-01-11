Previous
Next
Opening by judyc57
Photo 2324

Opening

This is a close-up of the opening in the wall of the tower. The tangled tree vines led towards the window.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact