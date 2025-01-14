Previous
Plymouth by judyc57
Photo 2327

Plymouth

This is a 1965 Plymouth Satellite that my nephew is working on. It's a beautiful car and, this old thing still works.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

JudyC

