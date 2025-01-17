Previous
Next
A Pop of Red by judyc57
Photo 2330

A Pop of Red

I was surprised that the interior was red! Red is my favorite color, so I really liked that. They don't make cars the way they used to.
This is the inside of the 1965 Plymouth Satellite.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
638% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact