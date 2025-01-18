Sign up
Photo 2331
Manual Air Conditioning
I don't think most young people would know what to make out of the crank on the left. It was the way we got fresh air.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Tags
red
,
car
,
old
,
plymouth
,
air
,
antique
,
vehicle
,
retro
,
interior
,
crank
