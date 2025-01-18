Previous
Manual Air Conditioning
Photo 2331

Manual Air Conditioning

I don't think most young people would know what to make out of the crank on the left. It was the way we got fresh air.
JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
