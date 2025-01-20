Previous
Age Lines of a Tree by judyc57
Photo 2333

Age Lines of a Tree

They say you can tell how old a tree is by counting the rings. This chopped tree looks like it is an old tree. I'm not smart enough to accurately count its rings. I couldn't clearly make out where the rings were. Nonetheless, I know it's old.
20th January 2025

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
