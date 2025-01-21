Sign up
Photo 2334
Lines
This is a different perspective of the metal bars of a bridge.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2701
photos
45
followers
118
following
639% complete
View this month »
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
26th January 2025 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
lines
,
metal
,
perspective
