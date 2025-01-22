Previous
Heart Vine by judyc57
Photo 2335

Heart Vine

The leaves of this vine look like beautiful green hearts. I guess nature is getting ready for February.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact