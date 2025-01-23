Previous
Next
Hanging On by judyc57
Photo 2336

Hanging On

These dried out leaves are still hanging on to the tree. They make a cozy couple!
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact