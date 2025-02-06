Previous
I Heart Pickleball by judyc57
I love pickleball. I used to play every day of the week, but my orthopedic doctor recommended I cut that down to three times a week. I do that now because I want to avoid another knee replacement!
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

