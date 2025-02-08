Sign up
Previous
Photo 2347
Fort Worth Heart Center
This is another on for the Month of Hearts. This is found in front of a heart health center. I took this picture a while ago, but am using it for my image of the day.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2713
photos
46
followers
118
following
643% complete
View this month »
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
13th August 2022 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
february
,
clouds
,
heart
,
center
,
health
,
cardiovascular
