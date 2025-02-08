Previous
Fort Worth Heart Center by judyc57
Photo 2347

Fort Worth Heart Center

This is another on for the Month of Hearts. This is found in front of a heart health center. I took this picture a while ago, but am using it for my image of the day.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

JudyC

@judyc57
