Heart Shaped Rock by judyc57
Heart Shaped Rock

I've been looking for a while, and I finally found a rock shaped like a heart!
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Barb ace
And it's the right color, too! Nice find!
February 9th, 2025  
