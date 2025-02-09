Sign up
Photo 2348
Heart Shaped Rock
I've been looking for a while, and I finally found a rock shaped like a heart!
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2714
photos
46
followers
118
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
2nd February 2025 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
february
,
dirt
,
stone
,
love
,
heart
,
rock
,
heart-shaped
Barb
ace
And it's the right color, too! Nice find!
February 9th, 2025
