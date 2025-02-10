Previous
Lovely Heart by judyc57
Photo 2349

Lovely Heart

This was on a window display. I think it's very pretty.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
643% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
So colorful! Marvelous find!
February 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super image
February 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact