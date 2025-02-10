Sign up
Previous
Photo 2349
Lovely Heart
This was on a window display. I think it's very pretty.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
2
2
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2715
photos
46
followers
118
following
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
1st October 2022 3:20pm
red
,
blue
,
february
,
colors
,
love
,
heart
,
art
Barb
ace
So colorful! Marvelous find!
February 11th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super image
February 11th, 2025
