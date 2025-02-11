Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2350
Love Bug
This small pot of flowers came in the cutest little love bug (small Volkswagen). My husband, ever the romantic, bought it for me. He started Valentines Day early with this bug AND two dozen roses. He's a keeper!
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2716
photos
46
followers
118
following
643% complete
View this month »
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
12th February 2025 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pot
,
love
,
heart
,
bug
,
valentines
,
volkswagen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close