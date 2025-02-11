Previous
Love Bug by judyc57
Photo 2350

Love Bug

This small pot of flowers came in the cutest little love bug (small Volkswagen). My husband, ever the romantic, bought it for me. He started Valentines Day early with this bug AND two dozen roses. He's a keeper!
11th February 2025

JudyC

