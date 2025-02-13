Previous
Next
Heart Vine by judyc57
Photo 2352

Heart Vine

Little leaves hanging on a vine! And they're in the shape of a heart! Love found in nature!
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact