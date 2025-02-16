Sign up
Previous
Photo 2355
Love
There are tiny hearts in this display. The sign was for a woman's conference at our church.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
1
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2721
photos
47
followers
118
following
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
16th February 2025 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
february
,
love
,
pink
,
hearts
,
go
,
scripture
Barb
ace
What a lovely welcome to your women's conference proclaiming a life-altering truth!
February 16th, 2025
