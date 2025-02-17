Previous
Heart-Shaped by judyc57
Somewhere along the way my Bible got a scratch mark or scuff on the front cover. How convenient and great that it is in the shape of a heart!
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

JudyC

gloria jones ace
Excellent...
February 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Such an appropriate reminder of God's love right on the cover of your Bible!
February 18th, 2025  
