Previous
Photo 2356
Heart-Shaped
Somewhere along the way my Bible got a scratch mark or scuff on the front cover. How convenient and great that it is in the shape of a heart!
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
2
2
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
14th February 2025 6:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
mark
,
february
,
love
,
pink
,
heart
,
scratch
,
scuff
gloria jones
ace
Excellent...
February 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Such an appropriate reminder of God's love right on the cover of your Bible!
February 18th, 2025
