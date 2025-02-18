Previous
Stained Glass by judyc57
Photo 2357

Stained Glass

We visited some antique stores and, there I found this beautiful stained-glass heart. A friend of ours told us if we picked out a piece, he would frame it for us. He did all the detailed woodwork and framed it so beautifully.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

JudyC

