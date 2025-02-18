Sign up
Photo 2357
Stained Glass
We visited some antique stores and, there I found this beautiful stained-glass heart. A friend of ours told us if we picked out a piece, he would frame it for us. He did all the detailed woodwork and framed it so beautifully.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2724
photos
46
followers
118
following
646% complete
View this month »
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
18th February 2025 9:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
february
,
love
,
heart
,
wood
,
craftsman
,
stained-glass
,
woodwork
