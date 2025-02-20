Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2359
Red Heart
My granddaughter painted this for me in her homeschool class. She did a fantastic job at five years old. A clothes pin is glued to the back so that I can pin it to something or let it sit up for display.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2725
photos
46
followers
118
following
646% complete
View this month »
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
20th February 2025 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
children
,
flowers
,
heart
,
painting
,
gifts
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close