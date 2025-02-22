Previous
Wedding Band by judyc57
Wedding Band

I could not do a Month of Hearts without including the heart that the shadow of my wedding band makes. And of course, I opened the Bible to the book of Song of Solomon, a book where a bride and groom express their love for one another.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

JudyC

Babs
Classic.
February 23rd, 2025  
Barb
Very lovely!
February 23rd, 2025  
