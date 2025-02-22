Sign up
Photo 2361
Wedding Band
I could not do a Month of Hearts without including the heart that the shadow of my wedding band makes. And of course, I opened the Bible to the book of Song of Solomon, a book where a bride and groom express their love for one another.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
2
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
22nd February 2025 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
band
,
bible
,
shadow
,
love
,
heart
,
story
,
wedding
,
solomon
Babs
ace
Classic.
February 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Very lovely!
February 23rd, 2025
