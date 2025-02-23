Sign up
Photo 2362
Crocheted Heart
My granddaughter's other grandmother is a very talented crocheter. She made this in a short span of time. We were at a baby shower for my granddaughter. While everyone else was playing shower games, she was busy doing this.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
yarn
,
heart
,
needle
,
homemade
,
crochet
,
hobby
