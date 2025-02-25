Previous
Just the Heart by judyc57
Photo 2364

Just the Heart

This is just the heart from the previous post. We picked out a good one.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact