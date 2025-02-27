Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2366
Table cloth
My friend lives in an apartment complex. Every holiday she places and decorates a small table at her door to celebrate the holiday. Her Valentine's table was so cute. I loved the heart tablecloth!
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2732
photos
47
followers
119
following
648% complete
View this month »
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
13th February 2025 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
hearts
,
table
,
celebrate
,
bears
,
tablecloth
,
valentine's
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close