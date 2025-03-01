Miniature Railroad

Don't be alarmed. I did NOT take this shot on dangerous railroad tracks. These are tracks of a miniature railroad called the Forest Park Miniature Train Railroad. You can ride the little train across the park for about 5 miles. There are even miniature railroad signs which are about 5 feet tall. Anyway, the tracks gave me a lovely triangular compositional shot. I wouldn't dream of doing this on actual train tracks.

Additional Information:

5: number of miles the train travels

6: number of bridges the train crosses

350 feet: length of the longest bridge, which crosses the Trinity River

35 cents: price of a ride in 1959

40: number of minutes it takes to complete a full ride

$40,000: cost of the first four trains in 1959

35,000: approximate number of pounds an empty train weighs