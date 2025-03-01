Previous
Miniature Railroad by judyc57
Photo 2368

Miniature Railroad

Don't be alarmed. I did NOT take this shot on dangerous railroad tracks. These are tracks of a miniature railroad called the Forest Park Miniature Train Railroad. You can ride the little train across the park for about 5 miles. There are even miniature railroad signs which are about 5 feet tall. Anyway, the tracks gave me a lovely triangular compositional shot. I wouldn't dream of doing this on actual train tracks.
Additional Information:
5: number of miles the train travels
6: number of bridges the train crosses
350 feet: length of the longest bridge, which crosses the Trinity River
35 cents: price of a ride in 1959
40: number of minutes it takes to complete a full ride
$40,000: cost of the first four trains in 1959
35,000: approximate number of pounds an empty train weighs
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
648% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
nice leading lines
March 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact