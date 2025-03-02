Sign up
Previous
Photo 2369
Three Birds
I'm not good with identifying birds, but these three stayed still long enough to take a picture. i don't have a longer lens because I would have like to get a close up shot of them.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
1
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
2nd March 2025 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
yellow
,
birds
,
outdoors
,
three
Mark Prince
ace
They appear to be Waxwings, I am not an expert on US birds but I think there are two different species of them over there.
March 3rd, 2025
