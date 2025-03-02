Previous
Three Birds by judyc57
Three Birds

I'm not good with identifying birds, but these three stayed still long enough to take a picture. i don't have a longer lens because I would have like to get a close up shot of them.
JudyC

@judyc57
Mark Prince ace
They appear to be Waxwings, I am not an expert on US birds but I think there are two different species of them over there.
March 3rd, 2025  
