Photo 2370
Tree in a Puddle
This is a reflection of a tree in a huge puddle of a parking lot. I was happy to find it because it had rained three days ago, and the puddle of water was still there.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Album
Second Year of 365
Tags
tree
,
reflection
,
rain
,
parking
,
pavement
,
lot
,
puddle
