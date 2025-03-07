Previous
Pie by the Slice by judyc57
Photo 2374

Pie by the Slice

We like to go to this diner after church on Sunday mornings. The pies always look delicious. The place is called Dixie House.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact