Previous
Photo 2374
Pie by the Slice
We like to go to this diner after church on Sunday mornings. The pies always look delicious. The place is called Dixie House.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
0
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2374
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
16th March 2025 11:21am
Tags
food
,
eating
,
sweets
,
dessert
,
display
,
pies
